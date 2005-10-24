Three Members Join RAND Board of Trustees

For Release Monday

October 24, 2005

The RAND Corporation, a nonprofit research organization, has named Ronald Olson, Bonnie McElveen-Hunter and James F. Rothenberg to its Board of Trustees, President and CEO James A. Thomson announced today.

“These new trustees will help RAND build on our nearly 60 years of success in providing objective analysis and effective solutions that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors around the world,” Thomson said.

Olson is a partner in the Los Angeles law firm of Munger, Tolles & Olson. He joined the RAND Board in 1994 and was chair from 2001 until leaving the Board in 2004. He served on the Board of Overseers for the Institute of Civil Justice at RAND from 1990 to 2000, and is on boards of the Berkshire Hathaway Corporation, Washington Post, Edison International, City National Corporation, and several nonprofit institutions including the California Institute of Technology. He received a J.D. from the University of Michigan and a Diploma in Law from Oxford University.

McElveen-Hunter is CEO and owner of Pace Communications in Greensboro, N.C. The company is the largest private custom publisher in the nation, producing magazines for Fortune 500 companies. She is the current chair of the American Red Cross and the first woman to hold that position. McElveen-Hunter served as U.S. ambassador to Finland from 2001 to 2003, is a former Board member of Habitat for Humanity and founder of the Women's $1 billion Leadership Giving Campaign for United Way. She received a B.A. from Stephens College.

Rothenberg is president of Capital Research and Management Company of Los Angeles and a member of the board of The Capital Group Companies, Inc. He is treasurer of Harvard University and a member of the boards of the Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, Calif.; Los Angeles public television station KCET; and the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He has an M.B.A. from Harvard.