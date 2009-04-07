New Director for RAND-Qatar Policy Institute Is Announced

For Release Tuesday

April 7, 2009

Bruce Nardulli, a senior political scientist with the RAND Corporation, has been named the new director of the RAND-Qatar Policy Institute, RAND President and CEO James A. Thomson announced today.

Nardulli will begin his duties July 1. The current director, Richard Darilek, will return to RAND’s Washington, D.C., office in August.

“We are pleased that Bruce Nardulli has agreed to take on the effort of strengthening our relationships in the Gulf and across the Middle East as we work to provide evidence-based, objective policy research for our clients in the region,” Thomson said.

Established in 2003, the RAND-Qatar Policy Institute analyzes complex policy problems and helps implement enduring solutions for clients across the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. The institute is a collaborative undertaking of the RAND Corporation and the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development, a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to developing and utilizing human potential throughout the greater Middle East.

Nardulli, who has more than 20 years of experience at RAND, joined the RAND-Qatar Policy Institute office in Doha, Qatar, in March 2007. His work there has included a project advising the Qatar National Research fund, as well as various education projects. He currently serves as follow-up officer to the RQPI Board of Overseers, which is co-chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Mozah Bint Nasser Al Missned and Michael Rich, RAND executive vice president.

Originally from Pittsburgh, Pa., Nardulli earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University, a master of arts degree from Kings’ College, the University of London, and his doctorate from Ohio State University.