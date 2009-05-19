Paul G. Kaminski Elected to Lead RAND Corporation Board of Trustees

For Release Tuesday

May 19, 2009

Paul G. Kaminski, a technology company executive and former Pentagon official, has been elected chairman of the RAND Corporation Board of Trustees, RAND President and CEO James A. Thomson announced today. Kaminski previously was vice chairman of the RAND Board.

Karen Elliott House, former publisher of the Wall Street Journal, also has been elected vice chairman of the Board, Thomson said. RAND is a nonprofit research organization

"We are fortunate to have Paul Kaminski and Karen Elliott House assume leadership of our governing board," Thomson said. "Their experience in both the private and public sectors will be an asset as they help guide RAND's future."

Kaminski is chairman and CEO of Technovation, Inc., an advanced technology consulting company. He was formerly chairman and CEO of Technology Strategies and Alliances, an investment banking and consulting firm. He lives in Fairfax Station, Virginia.

From 1994 to 1997, Kaminski served as Under Secretary of Defense for acquisition and technology. A graduate of the Air Force Academy, he served for 20-years as an officer in the Air Force, much of it spent managing development of advanced technology and major aircraft, missile and national reconnaissance systems. He holds two M.S. degrees from MIT and a Ph.D. in aeronautics and astronautics from Stanford University.

In addition to his public service in the Air Force and as under secretary, Kaminski has served as chairman of the Defense Science Board, as a member of the Defense Policy Board, member of the FBI Director's Advisory Board, and member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Technical Advisory Board. He has received numerous awards for his contributions to national security, including the National Medal of Technology, the Defense Distinguished Service Medal and the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service.

Kaminski succeeds Ann McLaughlin Korologos, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and chairman emeritus of the Aspen Institute, who became chairman of the RAND Board in 2004.

House also serves on the RAND-Qatar Policy Institute Board of Overseers, and she is a trustee emeritus of both Boston University and the Asia Society.