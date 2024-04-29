Miyeon Oh Named RAND's New Korea Policy Chair

For Release Monday

April 29, 2024

Photo courtesy of The Chosun Daily

Miyeon Oh, a defense researcher with deep expertise in Indo-Pacific geopolitical, economic, and security issues, has joined nonprofit, nonpartisan RAND as its Korea Policy Chair.

Established in 2018, the Korea Policy Chair focuses on challenges to East Asian security and prosperity that are of interest to the Republic of Korea and the United States. As chair, Oh will seek to expand RAND's Korean research portfolio, build partnerships, raise RAND's profile in the region, and mentor junior researchers.

“Given the importance of the Indo-Pacific to U.S. national security, research dedicated to the region remains a major priority for RAND and I look forward to working with Miyeon to expand our portfolio in ways that are meaningful both here and on the Korean Peninsula,” said RAND president and CEO Jason Matheny.

Most recently Oh served as the director and senior faculty lead of the Korea studies program at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies. She also served as the director and senior fellow of the Asia Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council's Scowcroft Center on Strategy and Security.

Oh has a doctorate in international relations from Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced and International Studies, a master's in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and both master's and bachelor's degrees from Yonsei University in Seoul, Korea.

The Korea Policy Chair is supported by the Korea Foundation.