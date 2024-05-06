Meghan L. O'Sullivan Elected to RAND Board of Trustees

For Release Monday

May 6, 2024

Photo Courtesy of Harvard Kennedy School

Meghan L. O'Sullivan, an influential national security expert and Harvard Kennedy School professor, was elected to the RAND Board of Trustees, RAND Chair Michael Leiter and President and CEO Jason Matheny announced today.

O'Sullivan is the director of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs and the Jeane Kirkpatrick Professor of the Practice of International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School. She is a former deputy national security advisor on Iraq and Afghanistan, and currently serves as a member of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Foreign Affairs Policy Board.

“Meghan's expertise in working across government, diplomacy, and academia to help shape national security policy will be invaluable to RAND as we look to address pressing concerns in the Middle East and China,” Matheny said. “Her expertise on the intersection of geopolitics and energy also will be influential as we seek to address the broader economic, social, and security issues around our energy policies.”

O'Sullivan has both a doctorate and master's degree from Oxford University and a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University.

Other additions to the RAND Board of Trustees include former trustees Kenneth Feinberg and Ambassador Philip Lader, both of whom were reelected to new terms after a short hiatus. Feinberg, a noted attorney who served as the special master of the U.S. Government's September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, previously served from 2013 to 2023, while Lader, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom and former chairman of the WPP Group, formerly served from 2001 to 2011 and again from 2013 to 2023.