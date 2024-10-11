RAND Statement on Former Trustee Ratan N. Tata

For Release Friday

October 11, 2024

RAND notes with sadness the passing of Ratan N. Tata, the former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Group and former member of RAND's Board of Trustees. He was 86.

Elected to the Board of Trustees in 2006, Tata brought invaluable global insights that enriched RAND's mission to improve policy and decisionmaking. He also served as the advisory board chair of RAND's Center for Asia Pacific Policy from 2004 to 2007.

“A true legend in the business world, Ratan's visionary leadership and experience in international development significantly helped shape RAND's research initiatives during his tenure on the board,” said RAND CEO Jason Matheny. “We honor him not only for his service to RAND, but also for his transformative philanthropic endeavors which have helped millions around the world.”

During his 21 years as the chairman of the Tata Group, he oversaw the company's international expansion as well as its commitment to corporate social responsibility. After retiring in 2012, he turned his focus to philanthropic efforts in health and education and rural development. In 2008, he was honored with India's second highest civilian honor, the Padma Vibhushan.

RAND extends its deepest condolences to his family and colleagues worldwide.