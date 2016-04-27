In Pittsburgh, a Day of Giving

RAND has been proud to be a part of the Pittsburgh landscape for 16 years. The region has welcomed us, embraced us, and put us to work. Our impact can be found in important areas that shape our local community: education, workforce development, health care, veterans' affairs, environmental issues, and community resiliency, to name but a few. As our supporters across the globe know, these just scratch the surface of what RAND can offer.

It's an exciting time to be living and working in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Foundation recognizes this and continues to dedicate time and energy to its invigorating Day of Giving campaign. RAND is pleased to participate on Tuesday, May 3, 2016 and has secured matching funds that will help your gift go farther.

RAND is rooted in the community. This is where our staff raises and educates our children and where our neighbors find work. It is where we rely on local services, drink the water, and expect safe and healthy surroundings. Much like you, these are the things on our minds every day. That is why we pledge that all funds raised on May 3 through Pittsburgh's Day of Giving will be devoted to RAND's work taking place in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Examples of recent RAND research and analysis that are helping people in the region include:

As Pittsburgh celebrates its 200th anniversary, RAND is thinking ahead. What policy challenges will the region face against the backdrop of demographic changes, shifting economic and social disparities, environmental stressors, aging infrastructure, and rapidly changing technology? By identifying the questions facing our region, RAND will continue to advance projects that can help define and celebrate the city's impact and innovative growth. But we need your help. Please consider making a gift to RAND through pittsburghgives.org between 8:00 a.m. and midnight on Tuesday, May 3, 2016. Together we can explore and address the emerging issues shaping Pittsburgh's transformative future.