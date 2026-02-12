This commentary was originally published by TIME on February 12, 2026.

In 2023, former UN weapons inspector and scientist Rocco Casagrande arrived at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the West Wing of the White House, carrying a small, sealed container. Inside were a dozen test tubes containing ingredients that, if properly assembled, could cause a deadly pandemic.

According to Casagrande, an AI chatbot had not only provided him with the lethal recipe; it also offered ideas about how to pick the best weather conditions and targets for an attack. There to brief government officials on AI-enabled pandemic risks, Casagrande’s prop sent a powerful message to security officials about how rapidly AI had collapsed the barriers to engineering devastating bioweapons.

The barriers to engineering a pandemic have been lowered, and policymakers have taken note. America’s AI Action Plan ( PDF ) proposes defensive measures, and the UK’s 2025 Strategic Defence Review prioritizes chemical and biological defense. …

The remainder of this commentary is available at time.com.