Teens Are Turning to Chatbots for Mental Health Help. We Need Rules to Keep Them Safe

Commentary

Jul 2, 2026

A teenager on her phone alone in her room

Photo by Nikola Stojadinovic/Getty Images

By Ryan K. McBain

This commentary was originally published by STAT on July 2, 2026.

While parents, schools, and lawmakers are still debating the impact of social media on children's mental health, a new technology has taken the therapist's seat: AI chatbots.

In research that my colleagues and I published recently in JAMA Pediatrics, we found that the share of young people using AI chatbots for mental health advice rose from about 1 in 8 to about 1 in 5 in a single year—more than a 40% increase. That finding should end any illusion that this is a speculative problem. For millions of adolescents, AI is already part of the mental health landscape.…

The remainder of this commentary is available at statnews.com.

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McBain is an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and a senior policy researcher at RAND.

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