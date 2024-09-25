Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center
2022–2023 Annual Report
Published Sep 25, 2024
2022–2023 Annual Report
Published Sep 25, 2024
The 2022–2023 annual report from the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center describes the center's research programs, provides project highlights, previews work on the horizon, and lists publicly released publications.
This publication is part of the RAND corporate publication series. Corporate publications include program or department brochures, newsletters, pamphlets, and miscellaneous information about RAND or RAND's business units.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.