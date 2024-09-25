Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center

2022–2023 Annual Report

Published Sep 25, 2024

The 2022–2023 annual report from the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center describes the center's research programs, provides project highlights, previews work on the horizon, and lists publicly released publications.

Topics

Document Details

Citation

RAND Style Manual
Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center: 2022–2023 Annual Report, Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center operated by the RAND Corporation, CP-A947-3, 2024. As of September 25, 2024: https://www.rand.org/pubs/corporate_pubs/CPA947-3.html
Chicago Manual of Style
Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center: 2022–2023 Annual Report. Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center operated by the RAND Corporation, 2024. https://www.rand.org/pubs/corporate_pubs/CPA947-3.html.
BibTeX RIS

Research conducted by

This publication is part of the RAND corporate publication series. Corporate publications include program or department brochures, newsletters, pamphlets, and miscellaneous information about RAND or RAND's business units.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.