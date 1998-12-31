The 1996 Matlab Health and Socioeconomic Survey
Overview and User's Guide
Published 1998
Overview and User's Guide
Published 1998
The 1996 Matlab Health and Socioeconomic Survey addresses the following broad areas of concern to rural adults and the elderly: the effect of socio-economic and behavioral factors on adult and elderly health status, and health care utilization; the linkages between adult/elderly well-being, social and kin network characteristics and resource flows; and the impact of community services and infrastructure on adult/elderly health and other human capital acquisition. This overview and user's guide describes the main features of the MHSS, sampling plans, fieldwork, response rates and data quality, plus addresses issues on how to construct analytic files from the data. For more information on the MHSS, please see the FLS Home Page at www.rand.org/organization /drd/labor/FLS.
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