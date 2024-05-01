Religious Participation Over the Early Life Course

This paper attempts to integrate, elaborate, and test hypotheses about the determinants of church membership among young adults. In particular, focus is on the extent to which participation in religious organizations is affected by age, family formation and attitudes toward marriage and family. The authors use data from three waves of the National Longitudinal Study of the High School Class of 1972 to trace the church membership of young adults from their early twenties through about age 32, and to distinguish the effects of age on religious organization membership from the impacts of cohabitation, marriage and the disruption of these relationships, the ages of respondents' children, and early attitudes toward the family. The authors' findings help to integrate numerous previous hypotheses, but many of their results could not have been anticipated from past theoretical and empirical analyses. The authors find both age effects and family formation effects on religious participation, but also find that the impact of family experiences sometimes depends on the age of the individual. Results also show that some aspects of family formation have dramatically different effects on the religious participation of women compared with that of men. The authors find that having children tends to increase religious participation, but that effect varies greatly with the combination of the age of the children and the age of the parents.

This report is part of the RAND draft series. The unrestricted draft was a product of RAND from 1993 to 2003 that represented preliminary or prepublication versions of other more formal RAND products for distribution to appropriate external audiences. The draft could be considered similar to an academic discussion paper. Although unrestricted drafts had been approved for circulation, they were not usually formally edited or peer reviewed.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.