Modern Drug, Modern Menace

This paper explores the ways in which cocaine was bought, sold, and consumed in the years prior to its legal prohibition. Much previous historical inquiry has focused on chronicling anti-drug legislation with the dual intent of locating the roots of contemporary drug policy, and linking legislation to trends in drug use and drug users' experiences. This paper suggests, however, that legislative developments alone cannot account for the changing patterns of cocaine's sale and use. Making extensive use of the records of those who legally distributed cocaine, including physicians, retail druggists, and drug manufacturers, this paper contends that, prior to prohibition, patterns in the legal use and distribution of cocaine underwent a substantial transformation. As a consequence of this transformation, cocaine was, by the turn of the century, feared as a menace to society. The response to these changes was a vigorous attempt to enforce standards of appropriate use through informal controls, such as voluntary limits on drugstore cocaine sales, and more formal methods, such as police treatment of cocaine sellers and users as a public nuisance. These developments suggest that there were loosely defined ideas of "legitimate" and "illegitimate" sales and use which affected the market for cocaine, even in the absence of laws which formalized those definitions. The impact of public response made cocaine's status as a legal drug small comfort to many users.

This report is part of the RAND draft series. The unrestricted draft was a product of RAND from 1993 to 2003 that represented preliminary or prepublication versions of other more formal RAND products for distribution to appropriate external audiences. The draft could be considered similar to an academic discussion paper. Although unrestricted drafts had been approved for circulation, they were not usually formally edited or peer reviewed.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.