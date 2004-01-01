Are the Young Becoming More Disabled?
ResearchPosted on rand.org 2004Published in: Health Affairs, v. 23, no. 1, Jan./Feb. 2004, p. 168-176
ResearchPosted on rand.org 2004Published in: Health Affairs, v. 23, no. 1, Jan./Feb. 2004, p. 168-176
This paper investigates trends in disability in the U.S. population, particularly among people under age fifty. Even as the elderly have become less disabled, reported disability has risen for younger Americans, especially those ages 30-49. The authors suggest some possible explanations for rising disability levels, such as obesity, technological advances in medicine, and changing disability insurance laws. Obesity and its attendant disorders seem particularly associated with these trends, although the data are not definitive. Whatever its sources, rising disability among the young could have adverse consequences for public programs such as disability insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid.
This publication is part of the RAND external publication series. Many RAND studies are published in peer-reviewed scholarly journals, as chapters in commercial books, or as documents published by other organizations.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.