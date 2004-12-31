The Health and Cost Consequences of Obesity Among the Future Elderly
ResearchPosted on rand.org Jan 1, 2005Published In: Health Affairs - Web Exclusive, Sep. 26, 2005, p. W5-R30-W5-R41
ResearchPosted on rand.org Jan 1, 2005Published In: Health Affairs - Web Exclusive, Sep. 26, 2005, p. W5-R30-W5-R41
Obesity could have serious consequences for older cohorts. The authors used a microsimulation to estimate lifetime costs, life expectancy, disease, and disability for seventy-year-olds based on body mass. Obese seventy-year-olds will live about as long as those of normal weight but will spend more than
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