Autonomous Transport Devices
Implications of Game-Changing Technologies in the Services Sector in Europe
ResearchPosted on rand.org Jun 25, 2019Published in: Eurofound (2019). http://eurofound.link/ef19047
Implications of Game-Changing Technologies in the Services Sector in Europe
ResearchPosted on rand.org Jun 25, 2019Published in: Eurofound (2019). http://eurofound.link/ef19047
This working paper — one in a series of five working papers — presents the findings of a study that examined the socioeconomic implications and applicability of autonomous transport devices to the services sector in Europe.
This publication is part of the RAND external publication series. Many RAND studies are published in peer-reviewed scholarly journals, as chapters in commercial books, or as documents published by other organizations.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.