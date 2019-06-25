Autonomous Transport Devices

Implications of Game-Changing Technologies in the Services Sector in Europe

Becky Ioppolo, Advait Deshpande, Stijn Hoorens, Salil Gunashekar

ResearchPosted on rand.org Jun 25, 2019Published in: Eurofound (2019). http://eurofound.link/ef19047

This working paper — one in a series of five working papers — presents the findings of a study that examined the socioeconomic implications and applicability of autonomous transport devices to the services sector in Europe.

Read More

Topics

Document Details

  • Copyright: Eurofound
  • Publisher: European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions (Eurofound)
  • Availability: Non-RAND
  • Year: 2019
  • Pages: 62
  • Document Number: EP-67911

Research conducted by

This publication is part of the RAND external publication series. Many RAND studies are published in peer-reviewed scholarly journals, as chapters in commercial books, or as documents published by other organizations.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.