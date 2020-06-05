Assessing the Impacts of Digital Government Transformation in the EU
Conceptual Framework and Empirical Case Studies
Published in: Joint Research Centre (2020). doi: 10.2760/40285
Posted on RAND.org on June 12, 2020
This report presents the results of the conceptual and empirical work conducted as part of the JRC research on "Exploring Digital Government Transformation: understanding public sector innovation in a data-driven society" conducted within the framework of the "European Location Interoperability Solutions for eGovernment (ELISE)" Action of the ISA2 Programme on Interoperability solutions for public administrations, businesses and citizens, coordinated by DIGIT. Building on the systematisation of the state of the art carried out in the previous phase of the research, the report presents an original conceptual framework for assessing the impacts of Digital Government transformation in the EU and discusses the results of case studies carried out using an experimental or quasi-experimental approach to test and validate it, carried out in different policy areas in various EU countries. The report concludes outlining the final proposal of DigiGov F 2.0, which defines the dimensions and elements of analysis for assessing the effects that can be generated by digital innovation in the public sector and the impacts they have at social, economic and political levels in different policy-cycle phases and governance contexts.
