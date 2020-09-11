Winning Friends and Influencing People

In recent years, Chinese leaders have called on the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) to carry out tasks related to naval diplomacy beyond maritime East Asia, in the "far seas." Designed to directly support broader strategic and foreign policy objectives, the PLAN participates in a range of overtly political naval diplomatic activities, both ashore and at sea, from senior leader engagements to joint exercises with foreign navies. These activities have involved a catalogue of platforms, from surface combatants to hospital ships, and included Chinese naval personnel of all ranks. To date, these acts of naval diplomacy have been generally peaceful and cooperative in nature, owing primarily to the service's limited power projection capabilities and China's focus on more pressing security matters closer to home. However, in the future a more blue-water capable PLAN could serve more overtly coercive functions to defend and advance China's rapidly growing overseas interests when operating abroad.

