Strategic and Legal Implications of Emerging Dual-Use ASAT Systems

Satellites and other space technologies are of increasing importance for the global economy and for military operations. Their "dual-use" nature means they can often be used for both civil and military purposes, including as part of anti-satellite (ASAT) capabilities. This raises both strategic and legal questions. In principle, the risk of armed attacks on civilian infrastructure would appear to preclude most ASAT attacks under the Law of Armed Conflict. In practice, however, many states are not only deploying overtly military ASAT capabilities (both kinetic and non-kinetic) but also pursuing civil programs to develop and field new technologies with overlapping uses. Examples include new space capabilities for on-orbit repair, refueling or debris management (e.g., through forced de-orbiting), all of which could be repurposed to cause a collision or otherwise interfere with other space-based assets. This "dual-use" conundrum may significantly impact space safety and security, strategic stability, and wider defense and protection of civilians on Earth. It thereby presents several challenges from an international legal perspective, including arms control, non-proliferation and the promotion of responsible space behaviors.

This article was published outside of RAND. The full text of the article can be found at the link above.

This report is part of the RAND Corporation External publication series. Many RAND studies are published in peer-reviewed scholarly journals, as chapters in commercial books, or as documents published by other organizations.

Our mission to help improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis is enabled through our core values of quality and objectivity and our unwavering commitment to the highest level of integrity and ethical behavior. To help ensure our research and analysis are rigorous, objective, and nonpartisan, we subject our research publications to a robust and exacting quality-assurance process; avoid both the appearance and reality of financial and other conflicts of interest through staff training, project screening, and a policy of mandatory disclosure; and pursue transparency in our research engagements through our commitment to the open publication of our research findings and recommendations, disclosure of the source of funding of published research, and policies to ensure intellectual independence. For more information, visit www.rand.org/about/principles.

The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.