Beyond Screening—Building a Maternal Mental Health Care System
ResearchPosted on rand.org Nov 16, 2026Published in: JAMA, pages E1-E2 (November 2026). DOI: 10.1001/jama.2026.21767
ResearchPosted on rand.org Nov 16, 2026Published in: JAMA, pages E1-E2 (November 2026). DOI: 10.1001/jama.2026.21767
Postpartum psychosis (PPP) is a severe perinatal mental illness, affecting approximately 1 to 2 per 1000 births and typically presenting within the first weeks post partum. Although the risk is greatest among individuals with bipolar disorder or prior PPP, it can occur without a recognized psychiatric history. The recent murder trial of a Massachusetts mother charged with killing her 3 children in 2023 raises broader health system questions: Is the US mental health system equipped to identify severe perinatal mental illnesses that are relatively less common, complex, and require immediate intervention? And when severe perinatal mental illnesses are recognized, is the system adequately resourced and organized to provide timely, accessible, coordinated, financially viable, sustained care, especially in the context of already existing gaps and fragmentation in the treatment care pathway for more common, less severe diagnoses?
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