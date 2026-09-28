Implementing A Public Health Approach to Preventing Violence Against Children
Country Brief: Kenya
ResearchPosted on rand.org Sep 28, 2026Published in: End Violence Against Children Conference website (2026)
Country Brief: Kenya
ResearchPosted on rand.org Sep 28, 2026Published in: End Violence Against Children Conference website (2026)
This brief explores Kenya’s experience of implementing a public health approach to violence against children (VAC), including the core elements as well as factors that help and hinder implementation. It analyses four key areas: 1) Policy & funding context; 2) Data & evidence; 3) Supporting the health sector; and 4) Multisector collaboration. The aim is to identify lessons to inform global progress in preventing VAC to 2030 and beyond. The brief draws on a desk review of relevant literature, data and legislation, as well as four interviews with key stakeholders, who were purposively sampled using the networks of the WHO and the brief’s authors.
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