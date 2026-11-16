Introduction

The USA has two types of medical schools: allopathic and osteopathic schools. End-of-life (EOL) care requires shared decision-making between patients and physicians and is potentially influenced by physician factors. However, little is known about whether allopathic and osteopathic physicians show different practice patterns in EOL settings. Therefore, this study aimed to compare EOL care processes and outcomes for beneficiaries treated by allopathic and osteopathic physicians.

Methods

We used cross-sectional data of a 20% random sample of fee-for-service Medicare beneficiaries aged ≥66 years who died in 2016–2019. Each beneficiary was attributed to a physician responsible for the largest number of evaluation and management visits in the last 6 months of life. Our outcomes were eight EOL care-related measures categorised into (1) advance care planning (ACP) and palliative care and (2) high-intensity care at the EOL. We estimated differences in these measures for beneficiaries treated by allopathic and osteopathic physicians, adjusting for physician and beneficiary characteristics.

Results

Among 306 335 decedents, 240 907 (78.6%) were treated primarily by allopathic physicians and 65 428 (21.4%) by osteopathic physicians. We observed no differences in the eight measured indicators: billed ACP (adjusted rate, 14.1% vs 14.5%; p>0.99), palliative care counselling or hospice use in the last 180 days of life (62.4% vs 62.2%; p>0.99), emergency department visits (57.0% vs 56.9%; p>0.99), hospital admissions (50.9% vs 50.4%; p=0.31), intensive care unit admissions (27.3% vs 27.2%; p>0.99), mechanical ventilation or cardiopulmonary resuscitation (14.5% vs 14.4%; p>0.99), placement of feeding tubes (1.4% vs 1.4%; p>0.99) in the last 30 days of life, and death in acute care hospital (20.9% vs 20.4%; p=0.13).

Conclusions

We found no evidence of differences in the eight measured EOL care indicators between beneficiaries treated by allopathic versus osteopathic physicians, although differences in unmeasured aspects of care cannot be excluded.