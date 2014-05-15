Money Under the Mattress?

Racial and ethnic disparities in banking status persist, but there is no gender gap

36% of households earning less than $30,000 a year are unbanked, compared with just 7% of those earning more

Having a bank account increases security, reduces vulnerability to theft, and helps account holders develop financial smarts. But survey data from RAND's American Life Panel suggest that the fraction of American households with no savings or checking bank accounts is on the rise.

