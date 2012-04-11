Where the Money Goes
Understanding Litigant Expenditures for Producing Electronic Discovery
ResearchPublished Apr 11, 2012
This monograph provides a richly detailed account of the resources required by a diverse set of very large companies operating in different industries to comply with what they described as typical electronic-discovery requests and suggests ways to reduce those costs, as well as address concerns about duties to preserve data in anticipation of litigation.
Understanding Litigant Expenditures for Producing Electronic Discovery
ResearchPublished Apr 11, 2012
Pretrial discovery procedures are designed to encourage an exchange of information that will help narrow the issues being litigated, eliminate surprise at trial, and achieve substantial justice. But, in recent years, some have claimed that the societal shift from paper documents to electronically stored information (ESI) has led to sharper increases in discovery costs than in the overall cost of litigation. The authors employed a case-study method to gather cost data for 57 large-volume e-discovery productions, including those in traditional lawsuits and regulatory investigations; collected information from extensive interviews with key legal personnel from the responding companies; and reviewed the legal and technical literature on e-discovery, with emphasis on the intersection of information-retrieval science and the law. Although the results cannot be generalized to all litigants or even large corporations in particular, the monograph provides a richly detailed account of the resources required by a diverse set of very large companies operating in different industries to comply with what they described as typical e-discovery requests. The monograph also suggests ways to reduce those costs as well as address concerns over duties to preserve data in anticipation of litigation.
This research was conducted by the RAND Institute for Civil Justice, a research institute within RAND Law, Business, and Regulation, a division of the RAND Corporation.
This publication is part of the RAND monograph series. RAND monographs were products of RAND from 2003 to 2011 that presented major research findings that addressed the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND monographs were subjected to rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.