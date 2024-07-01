Pilot urban impact analysis
Reviews program growth and geographic distribution and offers a preliminary assessment of impacts on housing and neighborhood quality, employment, income, population movement, and local fiscal conditions. These programs have grown rapidly since initiated in 1974. Funding reservations have been made for over 500,000 housing units by the end of FY 1978, committing the federal government to subsidy payments amounting ultimately to over $50 billion. Activity is concentrated in central cities, particularly in the Northeast and North Central regions. Gross employment generated by the programs probably ranged from 450,000 to 530,000 jobs in FY 1978. Impacts on income, population distribution, and fiscal conditions appear positive, although negligible in comparison to the major forces that determine urban change. Program costs are high, however. Further research is suggested which would compare costs and benefits of various mixes of HUD programs, and examine the effects of varying market conditions on outcomes.
