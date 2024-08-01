Estimates of eligibility, enrollment, and allowance payments in Green Bay and Saginaw
1974 and 1979
ResearchPublished 1980
1974 and 1979
ResearchPublished 1980
Provides estimates of the scale and cost of the experimental housing allowance programs that were originally proposed for Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Saginaw, Michigan, as part of the Housing Assistance Supply Experiment. Estimates are based on tabulations from the 1970 Census of 1969 incomes by household size and estimates of the standard cost of adequate housing by size of household, based on 1969 data compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Although this Note relies on the same basic data as did earlier RAND estimates for 1969-70, it attempts for the first time to project the estimates to 1974 and 1979, the expected first and last years of program operation in the proposed sites.
This publication is part of the RAND note series. The note was a product of RAND from 1979 to 1993 that reported miscellaneous outputs of sponsored research for general distribution.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.