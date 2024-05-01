Brown County press coverage of the housing assistance supply experiment and the allowance program

Contains a representative selection of newspaper articles covering the Housing Assistance Supply Experiment and allowance program activity published in Brown County, Wisconsin, between December 1972 and December 1974. Reportage of highlights of the program's inception includes articles on HUD/RAND negotiations with local officials in late 1972 and the signing of Memoranda of Understanding in January 1973, through the establishment of the RAND Site Office, the start-up of survey activity and program participation, and increasing public response. News, commentary, and promotional material from daily, weekly, and special-interest county newspapers are included.

