Eligibility and enrollment in the housing allowance program

Describes the numbers and characteristics of households that were eligible for HUD's experimental housing allowance program and compares them with those that enrolled during the first two years in each site. In addition, the Note investigates turnover in Brown County's population of eligibles and analyzes terminations of program enrollees in both sites. The data show that households eligible under 1978 income, asset, and family composition rules differ substantially in their enrollment patterns and the nature of their benefits from the program. The differences are strongly associated with household type and source of nonallowance income.

