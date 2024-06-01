Anticipated transients without scram for light water reactors

An assessment of the potential safety impact of the proposed light water reactor--anticipated transients without scram (LWR-ATWS) criteria on the liquid metal fast breeder reactor (LMFBR) safety program. Conclusions and recommendations suggest that: (1) The proposed LWR-ATWS safety criteria are, in principle, applicable to LMFBRs and do not appear to present any new or unforeseen design or safety questions for LMFBRs. (2) Additional effort needs to be expended in comparing LWR and LMFBR safety criteria. Fundamental to this effort, the desirability and the extent to which LWR and LMFBR safety criteria can be both quantified and made more uniform should be assessed.

