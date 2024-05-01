POL Storage as a Target for Air Attack

Prepared as background material in support of a study of possible vulnerabilities in NATO's rear areas, this Note provides a brief analytical review of the results of World War II allied air attacks against oil installations in Germany and Japan, with special reference to the damage done to POL storage facilities. It describes the types of attacks, summarizes their effects, points out the importance of secondary damage due to POL fires, and raises questions about present-day vulnerabilities to conventional air attacks. The Note is based mainly on the detailed reports of the United States Strategic Bombing Survey.

