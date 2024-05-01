Children and women in traditional and cash crop agriculture

This is the second of two publications concerning the economic activities of a sample of rural Guatemalan families in 1974, and how their activities relate to economic development and population growth. This Note focuses on agricultural production, emphasizing the role of children and women. The data describe the economic activities of roughly 1000 families in four rural villages and another 1000 families in a larger, more modern community about 30 minutes' bus ride from Guatemala City. This Note analyzes and compares production practices in the village and the more modern community, distinguishing between traditional and cash crops. The author looks at the value and use of children and women in agriculture and how these influence population growth. The Note focuses on the effects of economic development on the use of family labor in agriculture and how these factors influence the incentive to reduce family size.

This report is part of the RAND note series. The note was a product of RAND from 1979 to 1993 that reported other outputs of sponsored research for general distribution.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.