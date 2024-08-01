Equalization and equity in general revenue sharing
Published 1980
In the mid-1970s, RAND undertook a study of alternatives to the existing method of distributing general revenue sharing (GRS) funds among states and localities. The objective of the study was to develop formulas that would produce more fiscal equalization and greater distributional equity. This Note covers distribution of funds among states. Circulated to the sponsor in 1975 in working paper form, it is being published at this time to reach a wider audience.
