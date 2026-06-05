Demographic and socioeconomic correlates of infant growth in Guatemala
Published 1980
Develops and tests a model of infant growth that includes socioeconomic and demographic characteristics of various mechanisms by which family size can affect growth (maternal health, food availability, child care time, and crowding). The sample consists of 301 infants (0-12 months) born 1973-1975 in four rural Spanish-speaking Guatemalan villages. A single equation OLS multiple regression analysis suggests that infant growth is related to birth interval, mother's weight and height, breastfeeding, supplementary food, child's sex, number of rooms, initial weight, and number of pregnancies, preschoolers, and adult siblings. Significance of relations vary by age (0-6 or 6-12 months). Different family size mechanisms may be important at different ages. Findings suggest some easily measured indicators of target groups for nutrition intervention. Possible interventions and the importance of timing are discussed. Data limitations and model building difficulties are outlined so they can be addressed in future model building and intervention evaluation.
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Document Details
- Copyright: RAND Corporation
- Availability: Web Only
- Year: 1981
- Pages: 73
- DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/N1702
- Document Number: N-1702-AID/RF
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