A Survey of NATO Defense Concepts

As part of a larger study, a survey was conducted of articles and papers that have proposed new or different concepts for the defense of NATO. Each article was read for the author's view on three topics: why a change is needed in NATO's current defense concepts or capabilities; what the main tenets of the author's proposed concepts are; and how the concept is supposed to work. This Note presents a synopsis of the unclassified articles, selected to reflect many different views. It also categorizes the views in several ways. No attempt is made, however, to evaluate the individual proposals or to incorporate any information on possible Soviet/Warsaw Pact reactions to the proposals. The main purpose of the Note is to provide planners and analysts with an overview of the variety and scope of suggested changes in NATO defense concepts and capabilities.

