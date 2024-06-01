The Great Strategy Debate
NATO's Evolution in the 1960s
Published 1991
Download
Download eBook for Free
|Format
|File Size
|Notes
|PDF file
|8.6 MB
|
Use Adobe Acrobat Reader version 10 or higher for the best experience.
Purchase
Purchase Print Copy
|Format
|Price
|Add to Cart
|Paperback164 pages
|$40.00
The 1960s were an especially important decade in the history of both NATO and the Cold War. During that decade, the Soviet Union acquired an invulnerable nuclear deterrent of its own. This long-feared development undermined NATO's military strategy of massive retaliation, which had rested on U.S. nuclear dominance over the Soviet Union. As a result, NATO was compelled to look for a new strategy that was better suited to the nuclear age and relied more on flexible response and strong conventional defenses in Central Europe.
This study considers to what degree and for what reasons NATO was successful in crafting an appropriate military strategy and fielding the forces required to execute it. The author examines the process of debate that NATO underwent during the 1960s, paying particular attention to the political interaction between the United States, the principal exponent of strategy reform, and its often-recalcitrant West European allies. He then examines the policy outputs of the 1960s — strategy and forces — in relation to the West's evolving security requirements in Europe.
This report is part of the RAND note series. The note was a product of RAND from 1979 to 1993 that reported other outputs of sponsored research for general distribution.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.