The American Scientific Strategists
Expert InsightsPublished 1964
Expert InsightsPublished 1964
A discussion of the emergence and influence of the civilian military strategists who, in the last few years, have accounted for all the distinctively modern concepts of military planning. In adition to examining both the composition and cmplexities of this new field, the Paper also traces the development of military strategy and, in doing so, incicates the more important changes which the scientific approach has brought about in military thinking since World War II.
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