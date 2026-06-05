Land Concentration and Income Distribution in Several Latin American Countries
Expert InsightsPublished 1965
A discussion of land tenure, rural economic, and social conditions in seven countries in Latin America. Aspects of the distribution of the data (based on studies of the Inter-American Committee for Agricultural Development) are examined: (1) land, (2) the economically active population in the agricultural sector, and (3) sectoral income in several Latin American countries. The method of arranging and examining the data is often used to study the distribution of some characteristic among a population. It is derived from the Lorenz Curve, a graphical method of presenting such data. It permits a single-valued measure of the concentration of the distribution of the characteristic to be calculated, ranging from 1 (perfect inequality) to zero (perfect equality). 21 pp. Bibliog.
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Document Details
- Copyright: RAND Corporation
- Availability: Web Only
- Year: 1966
- Pages: 30
- DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/P3341
- Document Number: P-3341
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