The Party of Big Business and the Party of the People
A Note on Trends in the Corporate Profit Share
ResearchPublished 1966
An economic analysis of trends in the corporate profit share under the Truman, Eisenhower, and Kennedy-Johnson administrations. The two parties are compared with respect to their apparent impact on profits at given levels of slack in the economy. The method of least-squares is used to estimate the coefficients of a regression equation relating a profit share variable to measures of economic slack and trend terms. The coefficients of the trend terms are then examined. The data are annual figures for the period 1947-1965 in one-half of the cases and for 1948-1965 in the other half.
