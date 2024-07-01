Review of Soviet strategies in Southeast Asia
An exploration of Eastern policy under Lenin and Stalin
ResearchPublished 1966
An exploration of Eastern policy under Lenin and Stalin
ResearchPublished 1966
This exhaustive, penetrating, and lucid work by Professor Charles B. McLane of Dartmouth is based on nearly all Soviet sources and many interviews with Southeast Asian officials and Communist and ex-Communist leaders. The reviewer believes that McLane overstates the extent of Soviet control over the local Communist parties, and that he errs in assuming that they always follow a clearcut Soviet policy. Sometimes there is no Soviet policy, and the local parties act independently. Prepared for publication in the American Political Science Review.
This publication is part of the RAND paper series. The paper series was a product of RAND from 1948 to 2003 that captured speeches, memorials, and derivative research, usually prepared on authors' own time and meant to be the scholarly or scientific contribution of individual authors to their professional fields. Papers were less formal than reports and did not require rigorous peer review.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.