Review of The Chinese Communist Army in Action: The Korean War and Its Aftermath; The Chinese People's Liberation Army

The Chinese Communist Army in Action, based on a report to the Air Force in mid-1952, but revised and updated as of 1966, is a major contribution not only to an understanding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) during the Korean war but also to the field of military sociology and the methodology of interviewing prisoners of war. Through approximately 300 interviews of Chinese prisoners captured from late March to early May 1951, the author provides the only "inside" analysis to date of the complex political organization imposed upon the PLA. The Chinese People's Liberation Army is a useful introduction to the history of the PLA. It traces the development of the PLA from the Nanch'ang insurrection through the Korean war to the period of modernization, with an epilogue on the cultural revolution as of January 1967.

