Approaches to Dealing with Motor Vehicle Air Pollution
Report of the Subpanel on Transportation System Requirements of the Panel on Electrically Powered Vehicles
ResearchPublished 1967
Report of the Subpanel on Transportation System Requirements of the Panel on Electrically Powered Vehicles
ResearchPublished 1967
A discussion of the nontechnological aspects of air pollution. This report, one of six subpanel reports, traces the nature and extent of the control problem and problems in policy analysis; describes the structure of the systematic analysis that is followed; develops evaluation criteria; examines policy constraints, criteria for control and costs, and administrative and economic considerations; and develops two quantitative models. It examines a broad spectrum of alternatives and considers their impact on the national economy, the disadvantaged, and the poor. Uncertainties and their policy implications are examined. 56 pp.
This publication is part of the RAND paper series. The paper series was a product of RAND from 1948 to 2003 that captured speeches, memorials, and derivative research, usually prepared on authors' own time and meant to be the scholarly or scientific contribution of individual authors to their professional fields. Papers were less formal than reports and did not require rigorous peer review.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.