Comments on a Paper by S. G. Allen and D. A. D'Esopo

The text of a letter to Operations Research commenting on an inventory model for items that may be either repaired or discarded. Instead of the approximation used by the authors, an exact expression is derived for the long-run expected shortages per unit time if reorder time is less than or equal to repair time (and another for the less usual case in which lead time is greater). The exact equation requires about the same computing time as the approximation. Numerical comparison of six cases showed that the approximation, when compared with the exact expression, overestimated the backorders by factors ranging from 2.5 to 5. 12 pp. Refs.

This report is part of the RAND paper series. The paper was a product of RAND from 1948 to 2003 that captured speeches, memorials, and derivative research, usually prepared on authors' own time and meant to be the scholarly or scientific contribution of individual authors to their professional fields. Papers were less formal than reports and did not require rigorous peer review.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.