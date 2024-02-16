Communist China's Military Policies, Doctrine, and Strategy

An analysis of the recent development and future prospects of China's military strategy. Maoist military doctrine stresses political action in which war is only one of a number of instruments of policy to enable a weak force to succeed against a militarily stronger enemy. China's recognition of nuclear vulnerability, technological inferiority to the United States, and uncertainty about Soviet military support have been reflected in Peking's avoidance of any military objectives that might lead to a confrontation with U.S. forces. Current strategic thinking, as it has crystallized from a long strategy debate generated by increasing U.S. pressure on North Vietnam, emphasizes maintenance of a large conventional ground force and nuclear defense. It appears that priority has been given to developing missile (particularly MRBM) capability rather than offensive aircraft delivery. China's future strategic policy is likely to make low-risk and subtle use of nuclear capability along political-military and propaganda lines to deter U.S. intervention in local crises and to exploit political and economic instability in Asia. 54 pp.

This report is part of the RAND paper series. The paper was a product of RAND from 1948 to 2003 that captured speeches, memorials, and derivative research, usually prepared on authors' own time and meant to be the scholarly or scientific contribution of individual authors to their professional fields. Papers were less formal than reports and did not require rigorous peer review.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.