Potential Causes and Consequences of Space-Flight Emergencies
ResearchPublished 1969
ResearchPublished 1969
A preliminary analysis of the range of survival times — the allowable delays before rescue of astronauts in life-threatening emergencies. Equipment failure is the likeliest cause. Personnel breakdown and environmental hazards, such as meteoroid impact and solar flares, should be rare. The basic threats that might affect entire crews are: deprivation of oxygen, water, or food; physiological stress (tumbling, heat); chemical and radiation injury. Physical injury is more likely to occur to individuals, who could usually be aided by fellow crewmen. Survival times would be distributed probabilistically according to some negative exponential function. Hazards can be divided into those requiring only on-board supplies and self-help, those requiring external unmanned assistance, and those requiring human aid.
This publication is part of the RAND paper series. The paper series was a product of RAND from 1948 to 2003 that captured speeches, memorials, and derivative research, usually prepared on authors' own time and meant to be the scholarly or scientific contribution of individual authors to their professional fields. Papers were less formal than reports and did not require rigorous peer review.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.