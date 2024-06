A discussion of the state of computing in South America. Despite great diversity, the countries all lack really large computers, trained personnel, training opportunities, computer literature, and professional contact. While they still look eagerly to U.S. leadership in computing, we should commit resources to their development. Specific suggestions include: expanding AID's electronic data processing utilization program, exchange programs, overseas research fellowships, and hemisphere-wide computer conferences. Manufacturers should start South American operations and train local personnel to take over in 30 years. Universities should accept developing nations' languages for advanced degree requirements. Rather than strive to duplicate U.S. systems, developing countries should "leap-frog" to more advanced systems such as microwave and satellite digital communications. 27 pp. Ref.

This report is part of the RAND paper series. The paper was a product of RAND from 1948 to 2003 that captured speeches, memorials, and derivative research, usually prepared on authors' own time and meant to be the scholarly or scientific contribution of individual authors to their professional fields. Papers were less formal than reports and did not require rigorous peer review.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.