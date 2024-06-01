New Developments in Transportation Analysis

Illustrates the application of recent research on the analysis of alternative transportation investments. Emphasis is on a comprehensive approach to identification, definition, and measurement of benefits to users of the transportation system, to its operators, and to society. Two alternative mixes are compared with the base mix (current auto, bus, rail, and air service) in two alternative regional environments during the 1970-1990 period. Each mix involves a $5 billion investment. The first alternative assumes the base mix plus tracked air cushion (TACV) service on high-density origin-destination links and short takeoff and landing (STOL) aircraft for lower-density service links. The second alternative assumes the base mix plus the introduction of a dual-mode system consisting of electric passenger cars and buses operating on city streets at conventional speeds and at higher speeds on intercity tracks. Models were constructed to assist in the evaluation exercise. 28 pp. Bibliog.

