National Degree of Computerization

Developing countries can avoid some of the serious problems facing the United States in regard to trained computer professionals. This context for evaluating computer education policies is based on the hypothesis that the relative magnitude of most computing problems facing a country is a function of the degree of computerization, as measured by the number of computers per billion dollars of gross national product. Using this parameter, one can characterize the evolution of computerization problems in advanced countries and infer policies for currently developing countries to attempt or avoid. For example, policies concentrating on developing narrow computer specialists are likely to satisfy near-term needs, but will tend to backfire later as computer applications become a more pervasive part of national society. 11 pp. Ref.

