Book Review:

The reviewer considers this book difficult to understand but essential as a thorough exposition of the scope and methods of the emerging discipline of policy science. Its primary difficulty is that only the reader already sophisticated in the field and with a research or policy problem in mind can readily understand its abstractions. That reader is well rewarded with new insights into creative problem-solving and decisionmaking. For the average reader, or even the unimaginative analyst who is constrained by a narrow disciplinary perspective, the book misses the mark. Nevertheless, it is so important that it deserves careful attention by anyone interested in the field. 3 pp.

