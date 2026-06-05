Puzzles in the Demographic and Economic Behavior of Rural Southeast Asians: An Economist's View
Expert InsightsPublished 1971
Suggests research hypotheses for five puzzles of policy importance arising at a recent conference. The puzzles are: (1) Is the relaxation of restrictive cultural, religious, and social taboos during development a result of identifiable changes in peoples objective surroundings? (2) At successive stages of economic development, why do some people of Southeast Asia narrow their human capital investments to members of their immediate families? (3) Why are many rural Southeast Asians eager to adopt modern consumer goods, yet slow to adopt modern producer goods? (4) After an increase in their income through work outside the home or use of modern productive inputs in agricultural and cottage production, why do couples have more children in some circumstances but fewer in others? (5) Why do rural families in some communities maintain a constant size of household through outmigration of older children rather than through curtailed fertility? 12 pp.
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- Copyright: RAND Corporation
- Availability: Web Only
- Year: 1972
- Pages: 12
- DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/P4903
- Document Number: P-4903
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