Review of Peter H. Rossi and Walter Williams' "Evaluating Social Programs: Theory, Practice, and Politics"
Seminar Press, New York and London, 1972
ResearchPublished 1973
Seminar Press, New York and London, 1972
ResearchPublished 1973
A "good but discouraging" book of readings in policy evaluation. Neither of the two key essays, by Rossi and Williams, is optimistic about either the present or short-run future of evaluation. Although both are written in the spirit of "Well, at least we are moving in the right direction," the evidence of the book does not really bear out even the qualified optimism for current direction of movement. The readings as a whole indicate that the gap between the abstract techniques and the actual applications is so wide that it is difficult to see how the techniques can be applied directly to policy. Because there are always technical flaws in any evaluation, it is extremely difficult for evaluation results to have a major effect on policy. Analysis can be an important part of the advocacy process leading to the making of policy, but more important than the style of analysis in government is the existence and style of analysts in government. For analysis to be effective, analysts must be listened to by those making policy. Current evidence is that such an audience does not exist, and that is something that Rossi and Williams and their authors can do little about. 5 pp.
This publication is part of the RAND paper series. The paper series was a product of RAND from 1948 to 2003 that captured speeches, memorials, and derivative research, usually prepared on authors' own time and meant to be the scholarly or scientific contribution of individual authors to their professional fields. Papers were less formal than reports and did not require rigorous peer review.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.